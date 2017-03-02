Artificial intelligence is being tested to identify suicide posts on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook announced Thursday, March 2, the release of new and improved suicide prevention tools to help its users get the support they need at critical moments.

"Facebook is in a unique position — through friendships on the site — to help connect a person in distress with people who can support them. It’s part of our ongoing effort to help build a safe community on and off Facebook," the social networking site said in its announcement.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a statement on his profile, detailing the updates made to the help tools that have long been a part of Facebook's interface:

Based on expert feedback, suicide prevention tools were redesiged and integrated into Live video.

People can now chat directly with someone from organizations like Crisis Text Line, Lifeline, and the National Eating Disorder Association.

Live Video integration

In the past couple of years, a number of people have used Facebook's live video feature to broadcast their suicides online.

As a response, Facebook's "suicide prevention tools will now be integrated into Facebook Live."

Those tuned in to a video that raises suicide concerns now have the option to contact the person directly or report the live video to Facebook.

The person who started the live video will also see a set of suggestions on their screen. They can choose between contacting a friend, being connected with a help line, and viewing other helpful tips.

Artificial intelligence is being tested to find patterns in posts previously reported for suicide in order to identify similar posts. Facebook's Community Operations team will be reviewing the marked posts and determine whether to reach out to the person in question.

A person dies from committing suicide every 40 seconds. Globally, there are more than 800,000 suicide attempts every year, accoridng to a 2014 World Health Organization (WHO) report.

The Philippines registered 2,558 suicides in 2012, the WHO report said. – Rappler.com

