The McDonald's fast food chain says their Twitter account was compromised. They took the tweet down, but not before netizens saw the tweet and took screenshots.

MANILA, Philippines – Getting insulted online is nothing new for controversial United States President Donald Trump. This time, however, it came from an unexpected source: McDonald’s official Twitter account.

The twitterverse exploded on Thursday, March 16, when the fast food company’s official Twitter account, @McDonaldsCorp, tagged Donald Trump in a tweet calling him a “disgusting excuse of a President” and saying that they “would love to have @BarackObama back.”

If you missed the last 30 minutes, McDonalds is now in a feud with Trump because it's 2017https://t.co/3YxStQEtZ2 pic.twitter.com/sBlRXvnWI0 — Olivia Messer (@OliviaMesser) March 16, 2017

McDonald's eventually took the tweet down and issued a statement saying that their account was “compromised” and that they are now investigating the matter.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

Netizens were quick to catch on though, with screenshots of the tweet quickly going viral, generating all kinds of reactions from Twitters users.

While some called for a boycott of the fast food chain, some praised the fellow behind the tweet.

@OliviaMesser @HeidiHarrisShow guess I'll have to find a new regular fast food joint @McDonaldsCorp — Stevo (@stevofour) March 16, 2017

I already stopped eating this disgusting food of yours @McDonaldsCorp #Trump — Tetragrammaton (@MasterOfGod) March 16, 2017

@McDonaldsCorp @realDonaldTrump You just lost a customer, too slow taking it down, u obviously do not support our awesome POTUS Trump! — Sharon Walker (@SharonW5858) March 16, 2017

