Netizens condemn the desecration of religious symbols, as photos spread online

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Almost all comments on the post were negative, with netizens aghast at how some local tourists could desecrate religious symbols.

In the afternoon of Maundy Thursday, April 13, Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing shared on his Facebook page a collage of photos sent to him by a friend. The photos show two men and two women posing on wooden crosses at a makeshift Golgotha mountain.

“Ok. This maybe one of the worst things ever. Photo: sent by a friend. CTTO (credit to the owner),” Quisumbing said in his Facebook post.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian was among the several people who made comments about the posted photos.

“This is so wrong. Where is this?” Gatchalian asked.

Another Facebook user commented that the pictures were taken in Pampanga.

Yes, they were taken in Pampanga – 5 years ago.

Rappler traced the photos to Facebook posts from 2012. They were taken after the Good Friday "Siete Palabras" (Seven Last Words) ceremony, the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus, in Barangay Lourdes Northwest, Angeles City.

When the photos were uploaded on social media that same year, netizens in Pampanga condemned the desecration of the symbols.

“This is indeed a desecration of our solemn tradition and faith. Absolutely despicable. Calling on the brgy (village) chairman… Condemnation to the max…,” said Department of Tourism regional director Ronaldo Tiotuico in his April 9, 2012, Facebook comment.

“This is so disrespectful and unbecoming… so sad that some people sometimes do not realize the real essence of the cross,” another netizen posted that day.

The Good Friday in 2012 was on April 6.

Angeles City Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan Pamintuan was saddened that the photos resurfaced on social media.

He told Rappler through text and Facebook Messenger on Thursday night that corrective measures were undertaken by the city government the following year, 2013, to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

“After that unfortunate incident, wire fences were installed, and tourists were no longer allowed to get near the area of the solemn and sacred rite,” Pamintuan said. – Rappler.com