'Some of the girls don't look like they come from the provinces they represent,' tweets Tim Yap

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino netizens deserve a crown of their own for their hilarious responses to a tweet by celebrity host Tim Yap, who had shared what he thought of the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 candidates.

"Some of the girls don't look like they come from the provinces they represent," tweeted Yap on Sunday night, April 30, immediately setting off a flurry of responses as baffled netizens tried to make sense of what he meant.

Some found the tweet tasteless and pointed out that Yap was stereotyping the beauty pageant's candidates.

Hello, @officialTIMYAP! Instead of bashing these lovely women, why not talk abt how we can empower other women too? Hater, much? — Amber (@GeeYanii) April 30, 2017

@officialTIMYAP Are you stereotyping people by their looks? Narinig mo na ba ang salitang diverse? — goys valbuena (@OMGoys) April 30, 2017

@officialTIMYAP Whether bashing or not, stereotyping those candidates from provinces is still a no-no. Hope you've learned your lesson. — Mike (@moikevision) May 1, 2017

@Meshu_G_Gener @officialTIMYAP whatever he was trying to convey, that is still stereotyping--heavy elitist, imperialist stereotyping. — Kirby Keith (@kirbikit) May 1, 2017

Hilarity ensued as others gave sarcastic examples of what Yap could have meant.

Yap took down the tweet an hour after posting it and then apologized.

I didn't mean it that way. I am sorry for whoever I offended with my tweet. I think everyone is beautiful no matter where they're from. — Tim Yap (@officialTIMYAP) April 30, 2017

He also clarified that he was not bashing the candidates.

I'm not bashing them. Just like you, I'm excited to see who among them will shine. #bbpilipinas2017 https://t.co/9jixnpiqap — Tim Yap (@officialTIMYAP) April 30, 2017

The Binibining Pilipinas 2017 winners were announced at the pageant's coronation night on Sunday, April 30, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rachel Peters was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2017. – Rappler.com