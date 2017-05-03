People call out Senator Sotto for his sexist comments during the confirmation hearing of DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo

MANILA, Philippines – While Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III found it hilarious to refer to single mothers as "na-ano lang" during the confirmation hearing of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, people on Twitter had a few choice words for the beleaguered senator too.

Among them: "sexist", "misogynist", and "basura". (READ: Sotto insults single mother DSWD chief Taguiwalo: 'Na-ano lang')

Some asked why Sotto is still a senator despite his outdated perspective:

I'm not surprised at Tito Sotto's recent show of misogynistic ignorance. I am, however, surprised that he is still a politician. — Ku Romillo (@kuromilloart) May 3, 2017

Gina Lopez gets rejected for doing her job while Tito Sotto is still a senator after shaming a single mom. Let that sink in. — Titi Sotto (@elpeeabias) May 3, 2017

Why is Tito Sotto even a senator — jeanine beatrice (@jeaninebeatrice) May 3, 2017

While others were no longer surprised that he was capable of that kind of rhetoric:

Matagal na namin alam na wala kang respeto sa mga babae, Sotto. https://t.co/LssPOyixNg — Babae Power(@feministph) May 3, 2017

Here's what the rest had to say:

Netizens react to Sotto vs single parents - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom

Repeat offender



This isn't the first time Sotto has received flak online for his sexist behavior and careless language. In 2016, he was also called out for victim-blaming on Eat Bulaga. During the "Juan For All, All For Juan" segment, Sotto told off a woman who said a male friend took advantage of her: Kasalanan ng lahat ng 'yan ng pag-inom... Kababae mong tao pa-shot-shot ka?" (READ: Sotto insults single mother DSWD chief Taguiwalo: 'Na-ano lang')

What did you think of Senator Sotto's remarks? Let us know in the comments below!

– Rappler.com