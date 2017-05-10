The celebrity blogger trends on Twitter as Filipinos, both the outraged and the pleased, weigh in on her appointment as PCOO assistant secretary

MANILA, Philippines – Mocha Uson was named assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), an appointment that raised not a few eyebrows.

On the Rappler Mood Meter found in the article about the PCOO appointment, the reactions varied, but most readers voted that the news left them feeling angry.

On social media, people met the news with starkly different reactions. Since the announcement was made late Tuesday afternoon, May 9, Mocha Uson has become a top trending topic on Twitter.

Some people were outraged and baffled.

Mocha Uson's (@MochaUson) appointment sends a clear msg: YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE COMPETENT FOR THE JOB, YOU JUST HAVE TO KISS SOMEONE'S A**. — Linus Calderon (@walwalinus) May 10, 2017

An Assistant Secretary has a salary grade 29 and earns Php 106k a month.



Part of our taxes pays Mocha Uson's salary. Let that sink in. — Miss Krizzy (@krizzy_kalerqui) May 9, 2017

Motivation ko na si Mocha Uson. Kung nakaangat siya sa buhay nang walang alam o dignidad, feel ko kaya ko rin marating pangarap ko — Mica Abesamis (@marieabesamis) May 9, 2017

I wonder if Mocha Uson took the professional level Civil Service Exam and passed?



'Cause if not we have a serious case of corruption here. — Mao Almadrones (@TheCatSaysMao) May 9, 2017

Others pointed out the state of the Duterte administration as a whole. This included the recent rejection of Gina Lopez as environment secretary, among other things.

So environmentalist Gina Lopez cannot serve in the DENR, but fake news perpetrator Mocha Uson is appointed ASec of Presidential Comm. — ivan angelo de lara (@IALdeLara) May 9, 2017

"Napoles got acquitted"

"Sotto and Pacquiao are senators"

"Mocha Uson is now PCOO Assistant Secretary" pic.twitter.com/CQExJF1Jlf — vhea (@pagbitaw) May 9, 2017

People I am now paying:

- a boxer

- a rapist misogynist pig

- whatever Mocha Uson is — Alo Lantin (@ALOveyoutoo) May 9, 2017

Uson's supporters, of course, were pleased.

@MochaUson Not only the president is trusting you but the whole dds around the world so we want clean and trustworthy service from you. God bless you.. — Boy Kastigo (@BoyKastigo3120) May 10, 2017

@MochaUson KUDOS Mocha at mga Ka-DDS! This is it! Stronger than ever! We have a job to do! Reveal truth & lambast the Yellows! Humanda kayo!!! — BBMarcos ® (@Fitch1124) May 9, 2017

@MochaUson U deserve the position. Uve been working so hard for this country. And nobody but u deserve the position. Forget the critics. Keep working.. — lany (@lanydear) May 9, 2017

They also defended her against the naysayers.

The day after the announcement of Uson's appointment, those who were not amused greeted everyone (except the new PCOO official) a good morning.

Good morning sa lahat, except kay Mocha Uson. — mai (@carbonmoinoxide) May 10, 2017

Good morning!



except kay Mocha Uson, Duterte, and his cohorts. — Clyden Kho (@ClydeJayvy) May 10, 2017

Good morning, Philippines!



...except Mocha Uson. — carl (@soundslikejc) May 10, 2017

Some comparisons were made between reality and fiction.

Mocha Uson, welcome to your tape. — JK (@JuliusKevinCura) May 10, 2017

13 reasons why PH version:



people of the PH as hannah baker

mocha uson as courtney

sass sasot as jessica

tito sotto as bryce — AC (@ItsACsLife) May 3, 2017

Someone even suggested a new career path for Uson.

Manila Archbishop Mocha Uson — Dehins Rodman (@dasdiez) May 10, 2017

This isn't the first time word of a government post for Uson caused a stir online.

In 2016, a rumor that she would be the Bureau of Customs' social media consultant spread across the internet. Netizens used #DutertePleaseAppointMe to hilariously make their case for their own government positions.

Last January, Uson went viral again, this time when she was appointed board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

What are your thoughts on Uson's appointment to the PCOO?