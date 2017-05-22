Jollibee Foods Corporation says the naughty performance was 'a deviation from the standard mascot and party guidelines'

MANILA, Philippines – What do you think of a sexier Jollibee?

The mascot of Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee went viral once again after it was seen dancing to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" in a video posted on Facebook. At the 0:50 mark of the video, Jollibee unbuttoned his shirt.

The video has gotten more than 97,000 shares and over 78,000 reactions in just 34 hours since it was posted on Sunday morning, May 21.

Thousands of people gave the video a thumbs up or said they found it funny, while just a few dozen reacted with a sad or angry emoji.

Some commenters, though, found the sexy dance number inappropriate since Jollibee is a mascot well-loved by children.

Jollibee Foods Corporation posted a statement on Monday, May 22, clarifying that the performance happened during an "internal store event" and not a kids' party.

Nonetheless, the fast-food giant apologized to everyone "who may have been disappointed or offended." It also said the act was "a deviation from the standard mascot and party guidelines – be it for Jollibee Kids Party or internal events."

Despite the concerns over Jollibee's naughty performance, some think the guy behind the mascot still deserves a raise for making people smile.

What do you think about Jollibee's dance moves? Tell us in the comments section below. – Rappler.com