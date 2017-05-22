Where will you place your phone? Can dogs be on the dashboard? What about distracting passengers?

MANILA, Philippines – Confused about the rules of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, Filipinos reacted with a mix of bewilderment, annoyance, and humor online.

The new law prohibits using cellphones or gadgets while behind the wheel, whether the vehicle is moving or at a stoplight. But motorists are complaining about the ambiguity of the rules, especially the definition of "line of sight" and what makes a gadget an obstruction.

Ironic how the anti-distracted driving law distracts everyone including Pinoy drivers. — Pau Bautista (@peepaubau) May 22, 2017

This anti-distracted driving law is too conflicted. Why not postpone implementation, review, & revise the IRR & then so massive public info? — elizabeth angsioco (@bethangsioco) May 22, 2017

If the government wants to implement the anti-distracted driving law, they should also reinforce the already existing traffic laws — Carlos (@thecarloscrisol) May 17, 2017

Does the @MMDA have quantifiable measures to gauge success of the Anti-distracted driving law? — Nadia (@nadz323) May 22, 2017

Some responded to the backlash, saying that people should be focusing more on the "essence of the law" – road safety.

but you don't have to be so condescending about it tho. You just have to realize that our roads will be so much safer in the process. — cheezy (@gzlach) May 22, 2017

I think we should limit the jokes/memes re the anti distracted driving act. Nakakamisinform yung iba. Keep the essence of the law in mind. — ABEL (@pabaebabe) May 22, 2017

As more people posted online about their confusion, some poked fun at the new law, asking ridiculous questions to authorities.

Is this allowed for the anti distracted driving act? pic.twitter.com/wZxuTQ32u6 — jan pizarras (@janpizarras) May 21, 2017

kasama po ba sa anti-distracted driving law yung mga dog na clingy? pic.twitter.com/MqdiexrHmk — rockbeat (@y3smxn) May 22, 2017

Prohibited rin po ba yung malanding passenger sa Anti-Distracted Driving Law? — Reginal (@_CALOka) May 22, 2017

Anti-distracted Driving Act be like.. pic.twitter.com/RKTeZCTHXZ — Nico Francisco (@nicooooneil) May 21, 2017

@MMDA good day po. Kasama po ba ito sa mga bawal sa ADDA? Kina-cramps na po kasama ko pero baka kasi kami hulihin. pic.twitter.com/2N7oIKR3Yb — kuyadriverofMNL (@kuyadrivermnl) May 21, 2017

@MMDA Bawal na ba tong mga village sticker and rosary ko? pic.twitter.com/Bg0dVaf0pN — Camps (@alyssacajayon) May 22, 2017

Yung bangka po namin may gadget sa dashboard. B&W lang naman waze nya, pero allowed po ba to? @MMDA pic.twitter.com/4hxTJDKvvu — Isel (@purpleportal) May 22, 2017

Others came up with hilarious ways to not get caught.

Several senators also think the rules need to be cleared up. In the meantime, they want the Department of Transportation to suspend the implementation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

