The chain message supposedly confirmed by the PNP chief and spread by Red Cross is not true

MANILA, Philippines – Do not be complicit to disinformation. Or, as the Philippine National Police says, limit your posts to what you actually see and know.

A chain message has gone viral overnight, supposedly containing a warning based on an "intelligence" report that 4 women from Basilan are plotting to bomb some Metro Manila malls.

The warning was supposedly confirmed by PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa and spread by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

The PRC on Thursday, May 25, denied sending out text messages or social media posts "warning the public against going to malls due to a security threat."

Below is the full official statement of the PRC:

Clashes erupted between the military and local terrorist groups in Marawi City on Tuesday, May 23. The incident simultaneously unfolded on social media with netizens around the country posting real-time updates and reactions.



At a critical time like this, we especially urge our readers not to share unverified reports and to refrain from causing unnecessary alarm. (READ: How to be a responsible netizen? Keep calm and think before you click) – Rappler.com