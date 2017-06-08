Scrambling for loose change after the BPI glitch? You're not alone.

Published 10:55 PM, June 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) clients expressed their frustration over the system glitch on social media.

As of the second day of the BPI glitch and customers are still scrambling to access their accounts. The bank previously issued a statement saying they have restored automated teller machine (ATM) functionality but took it back within the day and once again deactivated its electronic channels, including its ATMs.

A recent advisory issued by BPI says electronic channels are now accessible but warned of the high volume of transactions that may affect access.

Replies to the announcement show mixed reactions. Some customers claim things are now working fine for them while others complained they still cannot access their accounts online or that their balances were still incorrect.

I finally access my account thru app and got the Right amount — Jackie (@Jackie_Boniao) June 8, 2017

Some were able to find humor in the stressful situation while others panicked about how the glitch impaired their day-to-day. Here's what they had to say:

What about your experience? Has your account normalized yet? Or are you still having trouble accessing it? – Rappler.com