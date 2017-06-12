A lawmaker thinks the Philippines should get a new name, but many social media users argue the focus should be on solving the country's problems

Published 2:25 PM, June 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Should the Philippines be renamed?

For many Rappler readers, doing so would be a waste of government resources.

House Bill 5867 or An Act Constituting a Geographic Renaming Commission to Rename Our Country, filed by Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano, proposed the creation of a commission that will "conduct a comprehensive study for an appropriate name that we shall call our nation."

We asked our readers what they think of this proposal, in a poll posted on Rappler's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

A House bill is proposing the creation of a commission to rename the Philippines. https://t.co/ulH1nWHDEo What do you think? — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) June 12, 2017

As of posting, over 80% of the poll respondents have thumbed down the proposal. Many of them commented that it would be a waste of time and money.

They also pointed out that renaming the Philippines wouldn't solve any of the country's pressing problems, like poverty and corruption.

There are other pressing matters to attend to than THIS! — Frances Calixto (@francescalixto) June 12, 2017

It would also be hard to adjust, they said, if the country gets a new name.

One Facebook user thinks the problem isn't the country's name, but Filipinos' ego.

A few, however, are open to the idea, citing other countries like Myanmar, which was previously named Burma.

Alejano's office said the bill was filed in time for the Philippines' celebration of its 119th Independence Day on Monday, June 12.

The lawmaker said renaming the country is necessary "if we want to be truly independent."

It would mean throwing away "the bonds of colonialism" and "establishing our own national identity," he added.

What do you think? Leave a comment or share your thoughts on X! – Rappler.com