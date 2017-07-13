A protracted Tinder exchange, consisting of short greetings sent once every few months, sends two strangers on a dream holiday – but on one condition

Published 6:48 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's always better late than never. And this story between two strangers on Tinder proves it.

Josh Avsec, a zoology student of Kent State University in Ohio, went viral after he posted on Twitter his 3-year conversation with Michelle Arendas, also a Kent State student, on Tinder.

While it did drag that long, their conversation consisted only of short greetings and excuses for being late, sent once every few months.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Their conversation kicked off in September 2014 when Avsec greeted Arendas on the dating app. She replied two months later: ‘Hey sorry my phone died!’

After a brief exchange, they stopped talking again until Avsec chatted her, two months later, to apologize because he “was in the shower.” The conversation went on and on until 2017, with the two apologizing for different reasons for replying late.

Hahahaha I specifically didn't add it cuz it was more outlandish then the previous ones pic.twitter.com/PSI6uOoMOq — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

As of writing, the tweet which was posted on July 8, has been retweeted more than 24,000 times.

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Tinder soon took notice and offered to sponsor their first date anywhere in the world.

"It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there!” they said in a tweet.

Aloha! We're sending you to Maui but you can't take two years to pack your bags! — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

Avsec and Arendas then decided that they want to go to Hawaii.

Tinder agreed to send them to Maui, but under one condition: "You can't take two years to pack your bags!” – Rappler.com