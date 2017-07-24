#SONA2017: Drinking game, extreme close-ups, and more
MANILA, Philippines – The annual State of the Nation Address always generates a lot of buzz on social media, as people take to Facebook and Twitter to post their running commentaries. From poking fun at the fashion choices of legislators to their thoughts on what the President has to say, here are some of the funny tweets from #SONA2017:
First order of business, get your drinks ready for this year's SONA drinking game. What's your poison of choice?
This 2 PM: The #SONA2017 Drinking Game!— Superficial Gazette (@SuperficialGZT) July 24, 2017
(Disclaimer: DRINK RESPONSIBLY) | https://t.co/op3kwVJxy2#SuperficialGazette #FakeSONA #Dutertador pic.twitter.com/Fir5kqyYYx
SONA 2017 Drinking Game.— florin hilbay (@fthilbay) July 24, 2017
For every curse or mention of "drugs," a shot of vodka or whiskey, a sip of wine, or a gulp of beer.
Before the President delivered his address, lawmakers hit the red carpet. Can you spot the senators who used Brand X? (Read: IN PHOTOS: What people are wearing at the SONA 2017)
When 4 of your senators used Ariel and the rest used Brand X. Guess who's dilawan now#SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/K8jkgKGqXB— The Diliman Files (@kwentongupd) July 24, 2017
Meanwhile, Nancy Binay's pants raise a couple of questions with a throwback to last year's accessory:
After #SONA2017, mag-jogging si Nancy Binay! Naka jogging pants eh. Hihi pic.twitter.com/hGheooQfO3— Miriam Lines (@MiriamLines) July 24, 2017
Binash po kasi ako last year dahil sa baon kong leche flan. Kaya po #HealthyLiving ang peg ko this year. Fun run after #SONA2017. pic.twitter.com/wyvfSpTuG6— BFF Nancy (@IamNancyBinay) July 24, 2017
when you have P.E. class at 3PM— HOE LEE SHEET(@xoxo_leegal) July 24, 2017
and have to attend #SONA2017 by 4pm pic.twitter.com/pu6iOiERWv
There were also several quips about this year's SONA cinematography (READ: Brillante Mendoza to direct Duterte's second SONA):
Brillante Mendoza is shooting a horror movie.— Phil Dy (@philbertdy) July 24, 2017
Kala ko nazoom bigla TV namin. Kumlose-up lang pala si Brillante Mendoza. Kaloka #SONA2017 #DuterteSONA2017 pic.twitter.com/2QNDnD3YvK— SENYORA (@Senyora) July 24, 2017
We, UP Film Circle, condemn the use of unnecessary zoom-in sa pores and sa eyes—(@asshulz) July 24, 2017
Close Up frames inspired by Ang Probinsiyano. #SONA2017— Mark Anicas (@mnanicas) July 24, 2017
When kilay is layf!#SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/hnQC1G7jgn— Leny H. (@sieljieych) July 24, 2017
This year, they chose to focus on his nose.#SONA2017 vs. #SONA2016 pic.twitter.com/VjWk7Q7KGs—(づ◔ ͜ʖ◔)づ(@billiebooonka) July 24, 2017
This SONA's new camera angle. #sona2017 pic.twitter.com/WLMphJLjLG— Ruffy Biazon (@ruffybiazon) July 24, 2017
To no one's surprise, the President goes off-script:
Speech writer ni DU30 #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/3F3YXs8JoZ— Jai Cabajar-dashian (@jaicabajar) July 24, 2017
#SONA2017 is like a drinking session with your grandpa when you're just having fun then suddenly it turned into giving you a life lesson.— M.A. Buendía HD (@MABuendiaHD) July 24, 2017
The interpreter says it all #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/GmS5LVoI9Y— Matt Ramos (@mattramos77) July 24, 2017
I swear this SONA is the FB comments section brought to life.— Luigi Cat (@luwedgie_) July 24, 2017
While listening to Du30's SONA #SONA2017— No To Martial Law (@dpgramos) July 24, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/o3mcRBdvyS
#SONA2017— Dave Agbayani(@disisdadave) July 24, 2017
Du30: p***** ***
Sign guy: pic.twitter.com/aTk0MUyCSq
#SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/4DZWGF0pnm— Rissa (@rscrnl) July 24, 2017
"I don't know if I can make another SONA"— —chingu (@ch1ng0alz) July 24, 2017
BEST THING I'VE HEARD SA BUONG PAGSASALITA MO BESH
And the running tally for the curse words began:
Putangina - 5— Jeck ツ (@iamcirej) July 24, 2017
GAGO - I
Son of a bitch - II
Shit - I
Tarantado - I
Nyeta - I
Gungong - I#SONA2017
Take aways from #SONA2017 so far:— Carlo Santos (@tayapski) July 24, 2017
The state of the nation is putang ina.
-nothing follows-
Of course, there are those who still found time for hugot:
SONA - State Of the Nation Address— Al-Oliver Reyes (@oliverxalonzo) July 24, 2017
on the other hand
SONA - State of Naiwan Ako
SONA - State of the Nation Address— nica (@veronikkuh) July 24, 2017
SAAN - State of paghahanap ng lugar ko sa'yo
Char
The SONA finally wrapped up after two hours. Have you written your reaction papers yet?
SHORT HORROR STORY: Reaction paper about the SONA. #SONA2017— Jomar Dela Rosa (@jomardlrs) July 24, 2017
#SONA2017 starter pack: pic.twitter.com/Iav2c5eZIe— ㅤ (@shjbal) July 24, 2017
