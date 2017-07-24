A roundup of this year's funniest #SONA2017 tweets and reactions

Published 6:56 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The annual State of the Nation Address always generates a lot of buzz on social media, as people take to Facebook and Twitter to post their running commentaries. From poking fun at the fashion choices of legislators to their thoughts on what the President has to say, here are some of the funny tweets from #SONA2017:

First order of business, get your drinks ready for this year's SONA drinking game. What's your poison of choice?

SONA 2017 Drinking Game.



For every curse or mention of "drugs," a shot of vodka or whiskey, a sip of wine, or a gulp of beer. — florin hilbay (@fthilbay) July 24, 2017

Before the President delivered his address, lawmakers hit the red carpet. Can you spot the senators who used Brand X? (Read: IN PHOTOS: What people are wearing at the SONA 2017)

When 4 of your senators used Ariel and the rest used Brand X. Guess who's dilawan now#SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/K8jkgKGqXB — The Diliman Files (@kwentongupd) July 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Nancy Binay's pants raise a couple of questions with a throwback to last year's accessory:

After #SONA2017, mag-jogging si Nancy Binay! Naka jogging pants eh. Hihi pic.twitter.com/hGheooQfO3 — Miriam Lines (@MiriamLines) July 24, 2017

Binash po kasi ako last year dahil sa baon kong leche flan. Kaya po #HealthyLiving ang peg ko this year. Fun run after #SONA2017. pic.twitter.com/wyvfSpTuG6 — BFF Nancy (@IamNancyBinay) July 24, 2017

when you have P.E. class at 3PM

and have to attend #SONA2017 by 4pm pic.twitter.com/pu6iOiERWv — HOE LEE SHEET(@xoxo_leegal) July 24, 2017

There were also several quips about this year's SONA cinematography (READ: Brillante Mendoza to direct Duterte's second SONA):

Brillante Mendoza is shooting a horror movie. — Phil Dy (@philbertdy) July 24, 2017

Kala ko nazoom bigla TV namin. Kumlose-up lang pala si Brillante Mendoza. Kaloka #SONA2017 #DuterteSONA2017 pic.twitter.com/2QNDnD3YvK — SENYORA (@Senyora) July 24, 2017

We, UP Film Circle, condemn the use of unnecessary zoom-in sa pores and sa eyes —(@asshulz) July 24, 2017

Close Up frames inspired by Ang Probinsiyano. #SONA2017 — Mark Anicas (@mnanicas) July 24, 2017

To no one's surprise, the President goes off-script:

#SONA2017 is like a drinking session with your grandpa when you're just having fun then suddenly it turned into giving you a life lesson. — M.A. Buendía HD (@MABuendiaHD) July 24, 2017

I swear this SONA is the FB comments section brought to life. — Luigi Cat (@luwedgie_) July 24, 2017

While listening to Du30's SONA #SONA2017



Me: pic.twitter.com/o3mcRBdvyS — No To Martial Law (@dpgramos) July 24, 2017

"I don't know if I can make another SONA"



BEST THING I'VE HEARD SA BUONG PAGSASALITA MO BESH — —chingu (@ch1ng0alz) July 24, 2017

And the running tally for the curse words began:

Putangina - 5

GAGO - I

Son of a bitch - II

Shit - I

Tarantado - I

Nyeta - I

Gungong - I#SONA2017 — Jeck ツ (@iamcirej) July 24, 2017

Take aways from #SONA2017 so far:



The state of the nation is putang ina.

-nothing follows- — Carlo Santos (@tayapski) July 24, 2017

Of course, there are those who still found time for hugot:

SONA - State Of the Nation Address



on the other hand



SONA - State of Naiwan Ako — Al-Oliver Reyes (@oliverxalonzo) July 24, 2017

SONA - State of the Nation Address



SAAN - State of paghahanap ng lugar ko sa'yo



Char — nica (@veronikkuh) July 24, 2017

The SONA finally wrapped up after two hours. Have you written your reaction papers yet?

SHORT HORROR STORY: Reaction paper about the SONA. #SONA2017 — Jomar Dela Rosa (@jomardlrs) July 24, 2017

What did you think of this year's SONA? What moments stood out to you? Let us know in the comments below! – Rappler.com