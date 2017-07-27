‘Mayor, suspend na please’: Netizens’ hilarious reaction to class suspensions
MANILA, Philippines – It’s that time of the year again: The rainy season is bringing elusive class suspensions.
For some, they’re necessary disruptions to ensure the safety of students during bad weather conditions. For many students, however, they’re bonus days off from schoolwork and assignments.
So when Typhoon Gorio (Nesat) passed by the country, causing the monsoon rain to become heavier than usual, the internet was abuzz with one question: ‘May pasok ba?’ (Is there class tomorrow?)
Some students took to social media to beg for suspensions of classes.
Mom: kilos na di suspended bukas wala ng ulan— MAQUI (@MAQUIBAKA) July 27, 2017
Mommy ikaw si mayor? Hahaha
Me waiting for classes to be suspended— J h o l o (@jholo_P2) July 26, 2017
"Mayor Erap where you at?" pic.twitter.com/88rgYmmPe8
St. Bede, pray for us— monty del rosario (@montydelrosario) July 26, 2017
St. Benedict, pray for us
Pres. Erap, suspend mo na po
143 - i love you— francesca; s/h (@yeppeudamn) July 27, 2017
153 - i loved you
5726 - mayor suspend na please
Non stop rain! Please suspend the klase na Mayor Abby Binay! pic.twitter.com/qeybwxAbvN— Julie Grino (@julesgri) July 26, 2017
This guy took the opportunity to campaign:
Y'ALL THIS IS NOT A DRILL. VOTE FOR ME ASAP. SUSPEND KO NA KLASE HANGGANG SABADO. HURRY pic.twitter.com/IMW7bjlzqF— jazper z. (@aperzagu) July 26, 2017
Some local government units (LGUs) did not disappoint, leading to students rejoicing.
Wlang pasok bukas guys! God is real. God is omniscient. He takes infinite forms he is everywhere.— claireee (@ClaireNovel) July 27, 2017
Suspended na daw po pic.twitter.com/9yqIy5Yk9M— maxx (@justcoleeen) July 27, 2017
"If Duterte can declare Martial Law from Russia, Papa Herbs can suspend classes from Japan"— Nie² (@angelo_nie2) July 27, 2017
Meanwhile, these guys had very important decisions to make:
Suspended na. Daming time para gawin mga report. Kaso dami ding time para pumetiks. Hirap pumili. Haha.— Diego Nano (@onanogeid) July 27, 2017
Classmate: Hindi pa alam ni mama na suspended bukas. Ano gagawin ko... pic.twitter.com/2CeQ2AZe59— leo (@DennisCabardo_) July 27, 2017
The announcement came a little too late for this unfortunate soul:
"Classes are suspended tomorrow."— Kei (@kylaxangela) July 27, 2017
Triggered classmate: pic.twitter.com/NzrbONr6pI
But some are not too happy about the suspensions:
WAS SUPPOSED TO DEFINITELY SEE MY CRUSH TOMORROW..... KASO SUSPENDED— BELA (@DivergentlyBELA) July 27, 2017
Meanwhile, for those in schools and areas that weren't suspended:
us: Suspended po ba klase?— irritant (@RestingPanda22) July 27, 2017
Joy Belmonte: pic.twitter.com/LTLcdGzh28
what if we take makati, and put it somewhere suspended?? pic.twitter.com/p2E3Y6GAk2— brandon (@ShawnWarma) July 26, 2017
Erap: Suspended kinder to senior high only— jc dee (@seemyjunjun28) July 26, 2017
College Students:#WalangPasok pic.twitter.com/6VKRdQPlO0
"suspended ba yung Makati?"— ely♡ (@goodbyewinters) July 27, 2017
"what about Makati?"
"any updates on Makati?"
"Makati???!?!"
mayora abby: pic.twitter.com/ldxDNJsnEW
Yung nakita mong suspended na lahat except Makati: pic.twitter.com/FI0GksYpnA— Wax (@medyowacks) July 27, 2017
other cities: suspended— (@rxndell) July 27, 2017
makati: pic.twitter.com/fsHuPuPU8Q
Manila: Class suspended in ALL LEVELS— Michael Redge Rico (@redgeology123) July 26, 2017
Markina: Class suspended in ALL LEVELS
Me: ANO HERBERT?! WALANG BALAK MAGSUSPEND? pic.twitter.com/ffbRZNh5Vz
"You're not born to fit in but to stand out from the others."— Ivan Nueva (@IvanNueva) July 27, 2017
Makati Mayor: *Takes the statement literally and doesn't suspend classes*
only binay only binay~— Gabriel (@ryaaandp) July 27, 2017
sino hindi nag suspend?
Only BINAY~
When #WalangPasok didn't say the name of your city pic.twitter.com/zUgOuqLbWe— Aaron Marcus P. (@jingmarcus) July 27, 2017
When your mayor is playing the hard-to-get card for suspending classes #walangpasok pic.twitter.com/c5vjLH4L3v— 솦 (@yoonmnj) July 26, 2017
me trying to wake up d mayor so dey can suspend pic.twitter.com/eZC3wVOjBO— Noelle Gutierrez (@NOIEEE_) July 26, 2017
Joy Belmonte: May pasok all levels in Quezon City— Yvette Gatchalian (@vettyplayspiano) July 27, 2017
QC students: pic.twitter.com/9CHjkLAOha
Even politicians have #WalangPasok goals:
Ano kaya ginagawa ng mga walang pasok ngayon?Netflix,Everwing, dota,study?hindi ko nararamdaman, lagi naman ako walang pasok #ExGovGoals— Jonvic Remulla (@jonvicremulla) July 27, 2017
Check out the list of suspended classes for July 28 here. – Rappler.com