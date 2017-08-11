Dole quickly became one of the trending topics in the Philippines on Friday night

Published 12:24 AM, August 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Another government agency gaffe caught the attention of social media users.

On Friday, August 11, The Philippine News Agency used the wrong logo in its story about the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) pay rules for 2018 holidays. (READ: Philippine News Agency's story on labor dep't uses Dole pineapple logo)

Of couse, the netizens were quick to react to the PNA's latest blunder:

Kapag bukas na deadline ng homework mo at last minute ka lang gagawa = PNA — Rebel Heart (@RebelGrandpa89) August 11, 2017

In another cock-up, PNA used the logo of Dole Pineapple for DOLE. Dutertenomics is now Dutertedelmontekitchenomics where everything is piña. pic.twitter.com/KXJq0MPmxW — AltAsecMargauxUson (@AsecMargauxUson) August 11, 2017

On top of my resume today. Skills: Topnotch #logoquiz player. #PNA — Tish Martinez (@tishywishy) August 11, 2017

Symbolism daw kasi yung photo ng DOLE wag daw itake literally hahahahahahhaha — Dan Pantano (@DanPantano) August 11, 2017

Some netizens made puns out of it. Here's just one of the many "punny" threads from Rappler's comments section:

Others suggested a new meaning for the acronym PNA:

PNA - Puro Nalang Aberya#DOLE — DocAR (@iamdocAR) August 11, 2017

Philippine Ñews Agency (PÑA) https://t.co/1uWDjO2tdF — Jonathan de Santos (@desamting) August 11, 2017

Some also provided alternative visuals for other government agencies:

The PNA's latest mistake was published at 7:56 pm Friday, and was quickly screenshot by netizens. It appeared to have been replaced by the correct logo of the labor department at around 9:45 pm.

Other netizens pointed out that these mistakes made by government agencies "are happening too often" recently.

Those 'mistakes' at PNA are happening too often. Maybe someone's sabotaging it. Someone wants to get rid of the old timers perhaps? — Stella Arnaldo (@Pulitika2010) August 11, 2017

- BIR uses Adobe logo.

- PNA publishes DOLE logo for a Dept of Labor write up.

- Dept of Tourism uploads a surfing pic w/o cto. — pOd0cyte (@t0m_md) August 11, 2017

Stop wasting the taxpayers' money for hiring the wrong people. DOT, BIR and DOLE in just one day. Wew. https://t.co/Z97mOT5bXd — Cheska (@iskapade) August 11, 2017

Here are more tweets:

