Many say the suspension of ride-hailing company Uber would be a 'hassle for commuters'

Published 8:40 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Commuters took to social media to express their anger as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ordered on Monday, August 14, the suspension of Uber operations for one month.

This comes after the ride-hailing company defied the board's order, which directed all transport network companies (TNCs) to stop accrediting drivers into their systems starting July 26, 2017.

In an advisory, the LTFRB said it "strongly recommended" that Uber give financial assistance to its peer-operators who would be affected since the latter "would not have suffered the current predicament were it not for the predatory actions" of Uber.

Users of the ride-hailing application were quick to react on Twitter, arguing that the suspension would be a "hassle for commuters."

"LTFRB" and "Uber TNVS" trended on Twitter almost as soon as the news broke.

What will Uber passengers use in the meantime?

Dear @LTFRB,



What's a good alternative for the riding public? Hailing cabs? Please make sure they're all reliable operators too. #Uber https://t.co/bOYgErSVKK — Dream w/o Limits :) (@dreamwolimits) August 14, 2017

There were others, however, who support the LTFRB's decision to suspend Uber for "violating rules and regulations."

It seems that the LTFRB has (belatedly) finally put its foot down and called Uber out on its well-known business model: breaking the law. — Michael Manangu (@michaelmanangu) August 14, 2017

Good! Uber willfully violated rules & regulations & were basically daring the PH govt to suspend them. — Paolo Gonzalez (@gonzylla) August 14, 2017

You're literally asking the law to adjust when kasalanan ng Uber? May grab pa naman. If pagbigyan ang uber why not give way for everyone — Gabe Legaspi (@Gabe_Legaspi) August 14, 2017

The mood meter on Rappler's story about the suspension also showed that most readers felt "angry."

What do you think of the LTFRB's decision? Leave a comment below! – Rappler.com