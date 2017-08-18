(UPDATED) Move aside, Trump, the Philippines has its own strange "word"

Published 3:10 PM, August 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Is this the new "covfefe"?

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) is the talk of the town yet again for a tweet that said "fafda" on Friday, August 18.

The tweet was taken down after a few minutes but not before people were able to take screenshots. The strange combination of letters trended on Twitter in the Philippines, with netizens having a blast figuring if it was it just a typo, an abbreviation, a new internet slang, or – as former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained United States President Donald Trump's "covfefe" – a code secret message.

PCOO chief Martin Andanar later explained; "It was an accidental tweet made by Angel Abella, one of our Twitter admins. It doesn't mean anything, so she deleted it right away. I immediately wrote a memo to all of our social media admins to be more careful."

Earlier this year, Trump tweeted "despite the constant negative press covfefe." The cryptic tweet quickly trended after it left the internet to wonder what it meant.

For some thoughts and emotions that words couldn't describe, netizens started using "covfefe." The Philippines, it seems, has an alternative now: "fafda." – Rappler.com