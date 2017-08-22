Netizens call for the ouster of PCOO Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson

Published 11:29 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – "We deserve better."

#FireMocha hits the number one spot on Twitter after people began calling out for the removal of Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson from her post.



Several users pointed out a recent tweet she posted about a story that was published a year ago on the Inquirer. Assistant Secretary Uson captioned the tweet "Waiting..." along with a graphic that reads "CALLING LENI, BAM, Trillanes at Hontiveros Kelan ninyo dadalawin ito?"

Dinelete ang tweet pero may resibo. Ang shunga lang talaga. Tapos 6 digits ang sweldo natin sa kanya? SANABABITS. pic.twitter.com/F3cp1QqD58 — Demontita Of Manila (@mrsunlawyer) August 22, 2017 Vice President Robredo and the senators were among those who visited the wake of 17-year-old drug raid victim Kian delos Santos. (



Twitter users also pointed out that Uson set her profile to private shortly after she posted her tweet. Vice President Robredo and the senators were among those who visited the wake of 17-year-old drug raid victim Kian delos Santos. ( IN PHOTOS: Gov't officials who visited Kian delos Santos' wake Twitter users also pointed out that Uson set her profile to private shortly after she posted her tweet.

Pulot ka muna ulit ng sariling basura, @MochaUson? pic.twitter.com/21quND1qZk — KHAL DERO (@keiakamatsu) August 22, 2017

As of writing, the tweet is no longer on her timeline.

This is not the first time Assistant Secretary Uson was called out on social media for an erroneous post.

In May, she posted a photo asking for prayers for the Philippine Army which turned out to be a photo of the Honduran police. Uson defended her post, calling it symbolism:

"Pls naman gamit naman ng COMMON SENSE. Wag mema lang...Ang caption ko lang ay ipanalangin natin ang ating mga sundalo. Hindi ko sinabi sundalo natin 'yan," (Please use common sense. My caption was, let's pray for our soldiers. I didn't say those are our soldiers.)

Here's what the rest of the community has to say about #FireMocha: