From love teams to current events, these are the hashtags that connected Filipinos online in the past decade

Published 6:00 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The hashtag is celebrating its 10th birthday today, August 23, and indeed the social media staple has come a long way from its humble beginnings, especially in the Philippines where it has been used for everything from love teams to political events.

In celebration of the 10th birthday of hashtag, we're launching a special emoji Enjoy! #Hashtag10 pic.twitter.com/wHvyh1aDPF — Twitter Philippines (@TwitterPH) August 23, 2017

From bringing together legions of fans to disseminating crucial information to allowing people to voice their opinions on current events, these historic hashtags have connected Filipino tweeters over the last ten years.

10. #Walangpasok

A student favorite, this hashtag often trends during the rainy season as it is used mainly to announce class suspensions during. Some creative tweeters have also hijacked this hashtag to share what they’re up to after class suspensions have been announced.

9. #MissUniverse2015

Any pageant hashtag is bound to trend among Filipinos, and this one more than any other resonated among Filipinos considering how the Miss Universe pageant went down back in 2015. From Steve Harvey’s cringe-worthy coronation blunder to those netizens who threw their support behind winner Pia Wurtzbach, it was definitely a Miss Universe pageant we won't forget soon.

8. #PapalVisitPH

Pope Francis’ 2015 trip to the Philippines sent legions of faithful Filipinos into a tizzy, with 3.3 million tweets related to the Papal visit.

7. #Haiyan

When Typhoon Yolanda, whose international name is Haiyan, devastated southern Philippines in late 2013, this hashtag not only helped share storm and disaster relief updates, but also rallied support for survivors.

6. #LawinPh

In 2016, super typhoon Lawin passed through the Philippines, threatening to cause the same destruction as Haiyan wought 3 years ago. A more vigilant Philippines followed and used this hashtag to get and share updates on the typhoon.

5. #EpilogueinManila

STILL NOT OVER WITH #EPILOGUEINMANILA HANGOVER DID IT REALLY HAPPEN??????? IM STILL IN CLOUD9 — ALICE (@PRAISETHEKIN5S) July 31, 2016

KPOP fans are some of the most active online and the popularity of this hashtag proves it. It trended in July 2016, when it was used by fans of Korean boy band BTS for their Manila concert.

4. #KathNiel

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's relationship began five years ago on the set of Growing Up. The actors said that there was no chemistry at the beginning however their friendship grew and they became real life partners. Both actors are now working on a teleserye together and had been inseparable ever since.

3. #OTWOL

The hashtag used for the telenovela On the Wings of Love, the story revolves around the life of Leah (Nadine Lustre) and Clark (James Reid). The show may have ran for only a couple of months but it was enough to launch both stars' careers and a love team for the ages.

2. #AlDub

Kakaiba talaga kayo! :) iba talaga ang ALDUB congrats!!! 10M #ALdubMostAwaitedDate — Megan Young (@meganbata) September 19, 2015

The love team AlDub broke a lot of records, even on Twitter. Reports show that the couple’s fan base produces 11 million tweets in a day. The couple is also part of the Guinness Book of World Records for having more than 40 million tweets. Since their rise to fame, there have been at least 350 hashtags related to the couple.

1. #PHElections

Is it a new day yet? #PHelections — Machi I. (@chishikawa) May 9, 2016

The hashtag #PHElections was launched in 2016 in light of the national elections; it was used as a tool to encourage people to be more active in the discourse. Do you remember your tweet during this time?