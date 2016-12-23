Erdoganism and the big mistakes of Erdogan

Erdogan's neo-Ottomanism policy has made him more enemies and obstacles in and out of Turkey

Since 2002, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been in power in Turkey. He was prime minister for 11 years till 2013 and then in 2014 became president of Turkey. During this period, his ruling party could change the picture of Turkey to a modern Islamic country. Turkey GDP has grown from a lowly 200 billion USD in 1995 to over 800 billion USD in 2014. The direct investment in Turkey reached to 165 billion dollars in 2015. Turkey became the seventh largest economy in Europe. It had a high rate of economic growth in 2014 with 8% .

Erdogan recovered the economy from crisis in 2001 when he came to power in 2003. Erdogan had two successful constitutional referendums in 2007 and 2010. Everything was going in the right way – until he showed his ambition toward totalitarianism.

Five years ago, Turkey had a good position in Middle East and was a model for Islamic world as democratic and modern society. Erdogan showed that he has a moderate Islamic feature and has high tolerance for dissent. He tried to improve relationship with the Europe and then, negotiations for membership of Turkey to the EU went on properly till 2014. Friendly policies of Erdogan made western countries to put their money and invest in Turkey.

He began peace negotiations with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in late 2012. Erdogan solved the problem with Kurds and then, he got the votes of Kurdish people. It was supposed that he has reached to a compromise with the army.

In November 2015 when again Erdogan and his party won the election, he saw it is time to carry out his ambitions. His agenda was revive a combination of Ottoman-Turkish identity. Erdogan, as a national hero, saw it is time to get more power and extend his power for long time by changing the constitution which opens his way to power until 2029 by creating executive presidency.

Neo-Ottomanism policy has led to Turkey being criticized by its neighbors like Syria, Iraq, Greece and even Egypt.

But employing this policy had made more enemies and obstacles inside and outside the country.

Beyond that, Erdogan has some mistakes which are dragging Turkey toward despotism and civil war.

First of all, Erdogan tried to cut off the hands of army which had traditionally political power. Fighting with the army by purging high commanders and officers made the army weaker and has caused integrity of Turkey vulnerable since 1924.

Second, he started to block the activities of Golenists (radical Islamists) who has root in the society. After failed coup on July 15, 2016, more than 100,000 people have been detained, dismissed, or suspended.

Third, a nationalism policy from Erdogan, by forming a coalition with far right party (Nationalist Movement Party), stopped the peace negotiations with the PKK, a party which has been fighting for Kurdish independence. Kurds are mostly living in southeast Turkey and are 25 million people strong. Fighting with Kurds had no result for Erdogan, and Turkish society now is extremely divided in the cities. Kurdish hardliner groups now are taking advantages of the current situation and attacks have increased against the army. Since July, 2,500 members of pro-Kurdish party (HDP) have been arrested.

Fifth, for the first time, the Turkish MIT (security services), with the green light of Erdogan’s party, made a connection with ISIS, supporting and arming them against the Syrian army and Kurds in northern Syria. It was a dangerous game that harmed the president's reputation.

Sixth, becoming involved in the war in Syria, through military intervention and supporting rebels against the Syrian regime, was another mistake of Erdogan, who thought he can have some benefits by entering Syria and Iraq.

Finally, Erdogan turned his back from the European Union, threating and taunting their leaders for criticizing him. The EU leaders are concerned about human rights and the future of democracy in Turkey.

It seems that if Erdogan continues employing his agenda, it would make the situation much worth than now in near future. – Rappler.com

The author is a veteran Middle East journalist who used to be based in London. He now lives in Manila.