Philippine society has slid back a couple of millennia to ancient Rome's standards by which justice was dispensed according to the crowd's level of lust for blood.

Not unlike Pontius Pilate washing his hands off, and passing to his subjects, the responsibility for the execution of Jesus Christ, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II called out to tens of thousands gathered at the Luneta on the evening of February 25 and asked them whom they wanted targeted next, possibly to join Senator Leila de Lima in jail, and they shouted back, "Trillanes!”