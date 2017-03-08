Today, the Duterte administration poses the risk of being another ‘sayang’ moment

The word “sayang” is one of the rich words in our languages, conveying a multiplicity of emotions – regret, disappointment, nostalgia, affection – that render it virtually untranslatable in simple terms.

When two old friends who hadn’t seen each other for decades realize belatedly that they were actually in the same place at the same time, but did not meet, the situation can only be called “sayang”.

When boy meets girl in what would have been a perfect match, only for their relationship to be thwarted by dissenting parents, or a love letter that never arrived - they might someday look back and call it “sayang”.

It is “sayang” when a Filipino boxer was on the verge of winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal, only to lose to his final opponent, or when an underdog basketball team is on the verge of a stunning victory, only to be defeated in the last two minutes. A promising career cut short by a car accident, a lottery ticket a single digit away from the multi-million peso jackpot: these, too, are “sayang”.

A word that has thrived not only in Tagalog, but also in Cebuano and even in Bahasa Malaysia and Indonesia, “sayang” allows us to articulate an unwanted past, and invites us to think of what could have been, not with a sense of anger, but with pathos; not with anguish, but with nostalgia.

Missed opportunities

Looking back at certain moments in nation’s history, one cannot help but harbor similar emotions. What if the Spanish never arrived? Recognizing the deep imprint of our colonial heritage, Nick Joaquin offers an answer: “Before 1521 we could have been anything and everything not Filipino; after 1565 we can be nothing but Filipino.”

Three centuries later, the Philippine Revolution (1896-1899) had already overthrown the Spanish and for the first time united a significant part of our country into imagining ourselves as one nation. Unfortunately, a series of missteps, gullible moves (i.e. believing in American promises), tragic infighting (Aguinaldo vs. Bonifacio and Luna), and class divisions (principalia vs. the masses) doomed this project, in what can only be called a “sayang moment”.

The postwar period (1946-1950s) was also a missed opportunity. Though we were “independent” at last, unequal trade laws such as the Bell Trade Act made us economically dependent to the US, inhibiting the industrial growth that was crucial to the success of South Korea and Malaysia.

When Ferdinand Marcos declared that “this nation can be great again” in 1965, many believed him, and were willing to sacrifice their freedoms for a “New Society” - but one which ultimately betrayed their trust. What could have been if Marcos turned out to be a Lee Kuan Yew? This broken promise of a strong but benevolent leader can likewise be called “sayang”, and arguably, this sentiment of regret is what fuels the present nostalgia for Martial Law.

1986 was the year when democracy were restored, and once more we pinned our hopes that it would transform our political system. But the more we look back, the more we realise that we ultimately failed to accomplish a complete revolution: corruption remained entrenched in our government, and many sectors continued to feel marginalized and disenfranchised. What could have been if there were no coups?

There will always be debates about what really transpired in our history, but what is clear is that when people invoke the word “sayang”, there is a feeling that we could have done better. Indeed, “sayang moments” happen when we – through misfortune, inaction, indecision – or by the willful betrayal of others, fail to make the most of a crucial moment in our history.

Squandered political capital

Today, the Duterte administration poses the risk of being another ‘sayang’ moment.

At the start of his historic presidency, many were willing to rally behind Rodrigo Duterte: the Mindanaoans and Cebuanos that he represents; the Left that he has sympathized with; the environmentalists whose causes he championed; and the rest of the Filipinos for whom Duterte’s message of change resonated. Indeed, despite political differences, most Filipinos would agree that political will is badly needed to transform our culture of corruption into clean governance; our bureaucratic culture of mediocrity into a meritocracy; and our colonial hangover into a forward-looking vision infused with a renewed sense of national pride.

Further giving reason to hope were his earliest pronouncements as president-elect: calls for healing unity – and willingness to start anew and leave the past behind.

However, Duterte has squandered his political capital in his deadly war on drugs and his obstinate support for the Marcoses: two issues that have turned off a significant number of his following – and rankled many others. While he undoubtedly remains popular, there is growing dissent, brought about by the weight expectations he himself set; the acrimonious politics no different from the past; and the killings that begin to hit home for many communities.

To be fair, there are bright spots in his presidency – its commitment to reproductive health is one; Gina Lopez’s environmental crusade is another. But these are being overshadowed and undermined by the general direction the government is taking.

With over five more years in his term, it is not too late for Duterte to take a volte-face and go back to the promise that won him the support of many Filipinos in the first place, a promise we badly need fulfilment today: a visionary, unifying, nation-building brand of leadership.

As for the rest of us, this is a moment that demands our vigilance and courage; our allegiance to the truth and our commitment to social justice. Let us all do our part so that we will be able to look back, not at “sayang” moments, but at moments we seized; moments that take us closer to the Philippines that many have dreamed of, and died for. – Rappler.com

Gideon Lasco is a physician, medical anthropologist, and commentator on culture and current events.