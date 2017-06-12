WATCH: Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio
Historian and professor Dr. Lisandro "Leloy" Claudio talks about Independence Day, and using the term 'Filipino' in this pilot episode of "Basagan Ng Trip."
Watch it here on Rappler. – Rappler.com
Watch Basagan ng Trip with Leloy Claudio on Rappler!
