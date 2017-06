Is the protection of human rights a foreign-imposed concept?

Published 8:00 PM, June 19, 2017

Historian and professor Dr. Lisandro “Leloy” Claudio talks about human rights and how it has evolved as an inalienable, fundamental right.

Is it a concept imposed on Filipinos by foreigners? What role does reading novels play in the evolution of human rights? – Rappler.com

MORE ON 'BASAGAN NG TRIP'

On using the term 'Filipino'