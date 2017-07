Who is more inclined towards truth-telling?

Published 8:14 PM, July 03, 2017

Historian and professor Dr. Lisandro "Leloy" Claudio talks about trust in the age of digital information.

Should we trust journalists or social media stars?

Who goes straight to the source? Who works within a system of inherent checks and balances? Who is more inclined towards truth-telling? (READ: Vanity and the creation of the social media celebrity)

