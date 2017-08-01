Basagan ng Trip: Is Islam violent?
MANILA, Philippines – Historian Leloy Claudio and sociologist Jayeel Cornelio confront deeply ingrained perceptions that Islam as a religion is inherently violent.
Are religions instruments of war or peace? Is Islam to blame for radicalism among Muslims? What is fundamentalism? – Rappler.com
MORE ON 'BASAGAN NG TRIP'
On using the term 'Filipino'
Is human rights relevant to Filipinos?
Whom to trust – journalists or social media stars?
What liberalism, LP, and yellow really mean