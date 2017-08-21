Basagan ng Trip: Why a depreciating Philippine peso might be a good thing
MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in 11 years, the Philippine peso hit an all-time low against the United States dollar – to the tune of P51 to $1.
The prevailing public sentiment is usually that of unease, but historian Leloy Claudio gives us several reasons why a depreciating currency isn't so bad at all. –Rappler.com
