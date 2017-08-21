Leloy Claudio talks about the often overlooked advantages of a depreciating Philippine peso

Published 12:04 AM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in 11 years, the Philippine peso hit an all-time low against the United States dollar – to the tune of P51 to $1.

The prevailing public sentiment is usually that of unease, but historian Leloy Claudio gives us several reasons why a depreciating currency isn't so bad at all. –Rappler.com

MORE ON 'BASAGAN NG TRIP'

On using the term 'Filipino'

Is human rights relevant to Filipinos?

Whom to trust – journalists or social media stars?

What liberalism, LP, and yellow really mean

Is Islam violent?