The biggest employer in the export processing zone, House Technology Industries loses a 6-hectare facility to fire

CAVITE, Philippines – Late afternoon Wednesday, February 1, a 6-hectare facility at the House Technology Industries in the Cavite Export Processing Zone went up in flames following a mechanical accident, initial reports said.

Firefighters took almost two full days before declaring a "fire out" Friday afternoon, February 3. Authorities cited the presence of a large number of combustible materials and the lack of chemical retardants as the reasons why it took them long to put out the fire.

Three days after the fire broke out, Rappler took footage of the ruins from the outside. – Rappler.com