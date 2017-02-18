President Rodrigo Duterte leads this year's PMA alumni homecoming in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte leads this year's alumni homecoming of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), the institution that produces officers of the military and the police.

In his speech, Duterte said he needs the military to replicate nationwide what he did in Davao City when he was mayor. (READ and WATCH: Duterte to the military: I need you in leading the country)

The PMA alumni association also presented a manifesto of support for the new commander-in-chief.

Watch the highlights of the ceremony. – Rappler.com