Published 11:28 PM, June 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Do you remember the first time you paid a visit to 4 Privet Drive and met the boy who stayed in the cupboard under the stairs?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone first hit the shelves in 1997, introducing an entire generation of kids to J.K. Rowling's world of magic.

Twenty years later, those kids have grown up and a new generation is learning about the Harry Potter universe. In this video, we put the old guard of Potterheads to the test by seeing how well they would fare against the young kids who are discovering Harry Potter today.

Can they still recall basic facts about the wizarding world? Will the new set of fans be able to keep up with the big kids who are still waiting for their letters from Hogwarts? Watch the video below and see if you still remember how to get on the Hogwarts Express!

