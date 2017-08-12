We gathered young millennials and asked them questions about life, happiness, and, the most difficult question of them all: What is love?

Published 7:10 PM, August 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Have you ever felt like people don't take you seriously because of your young age?

Millennials are sometimes pushed aside and taken for granted because they are "young and foolish," but they can and do have words of wisdom to share.

We gathered young millennials and asked them questions about life, happiness, and, the most difficult question of all: What is love?

Get a sneak peek of their answers here:

Liam de Leon, 19 years old

"Love is similar to laughter. It's an indespensable type of medicine that you cannot buy in any pharmacy."

Phoebe Lynne de Jesus, 21 years old

"Love is a sacrifice. You have to give something without expecting anything in return even if masakit siya (it hurts)."

JM Bueza, 16 years old

"Naniniwala ako sa sinasabi na (I agree with the saying) actions speak louder than words. Mas maeexpress natin yung pagmamahal natin sa isang tao (Love is better expressed to your loved ones) through actions."

Wesley dela Cruz, 20 years old

"Love is whenever my dad cooks breakfast for me. My dad makes sure that my food is hot when I eat it. My dad picks me up from school. My dad drives me home and my dad hugs me every morning. And my dad just – my dad just literally being there with me almost all the time."

Their slang may be ever-evolving, but there is heart in their words, proving there is more to them than their young age and technological adeptness. – Rappler.com