[WATCH] 2016: Change is here

Published 1:26 AM, December 31, 2016
Updated 1:48 AM, December 31, 2016

The year 2016 saw traditional power structures around the world turned upside down.

A weaponized internet helps tough-talking, populist leaders gain power.

A mayor flip-flops his way into Malacanang and changes history.

A dictator becomes a hero.

The Vice President is banned from cabinet meetings.

The Philippines pivots from America to China.

And the President’s harshest critic becomes a cautionary tale to those who challenge his power.

All this against a rising body count in a war on drugs.

Change is here.

Join Maria Ressa and the Rappler Team as they take us through 2016's top stories. - Rappler.com

ANCHOR: Maria A. Ressa
PRODUCERS: Lilibeth Frondoso, Allan Lazaro
DIRECTOR: Lilibeth Frondoso
WRITER: Allan Lazaro, Maria Ressa
EDITOR: Exxon Ruebe
GRAPHICS: Janina Malinis, Nico Villarete
CAMERAMEN: Charles Salazar, Adrian Portugal, Naoki Mengua, Franz Lopez