[WATCH] 2016: Change is here

Watch Rappler's 2016 yearender video

The year 2016 saw traditional power structures around the world turned upside down.

A weaponized internet helps tough-talking, populist leaders gain power.

A mayor flip-flops his way into Malacanang and changes history.

A dictator becomes a hero.

The Vice President is banned from cabinet meetings.

The Philippines pivots from America to China.

And the President’s harshest critic becomes a cautionary tale to those who challenge his power.

All this against a rising body count in a war on drugs.

Change is here.

Join Maria Ressa and the Rappler Team as they take us through 2016's top stories. - Rappler.com

ANCHOR: Maria A. Ressa

PRODUCERS: Lilibeth Frondoso, Allan Lazaro

DIRECTOR: Lilibeth Frondoso

WRITER: Allan Lazaro, Maria Ressa

EDITOR: Exxon Ruebe

GRAPHICS: Janina Malinis, Nico Villarete

CAMERAMEN: Charles Salazar, Adrian Portugal, Naoki Mengua, Franz Lopez