[WATCH] 2016: Change is here
The year 2016 saw traditional power structures around the world turned upside down.
A weaponized internet helps tough-talking, populist leaders gain power.
A mayor flip-flops his way into Malacanang and changes history.
A dictator becomes a hero.
The Vice President is banned from cabinet meetings.
The Philippines pivots from America to China.
And the President’s harshest critic becomes a cautionary tale to those who challenge his power.
All this against a rising body count in a war on drugs.
Change is here.
Join Maria Ressa and the Rappler Team as they take us through 2016's top stories. - Rappler.com
ANCHOR: Maria A. Ressa
PRODUCERS: Lilibeth Frondoso, Allan Lazaro
DIRECTOR: Lilibeth Frondoso
WRITER: Allan Lazaro, Maria Ressa
EDITOR: Exxon Ruebe
GRAPHICS: Janina Malinis, Nico Villarete
CAMERAMEN: Charles Salazar, Adrian Portugal, Naoki Mengua, Franz Lopez