Aguirre, Philippine economy, ISIS | Evening wRap
- Aguirre: Aquino has a lot to explain in Mamasapano clash
- Sta. Isabel had P20-M net worth
- Philippines records 6.8% economic growth in 2016
- 1st petition against Oplan TokHang filed before SC
- Lorenzana: ISIS made contact with Abu Sayyaf
