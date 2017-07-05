Napolcom, Aguirre, Missile test | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The National Police Commission strips 7 governors and 132 mayors from Mindanao of their powers over local police. The National Bureau of Investigation will investigate the supposed resurgence of illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa. The United States, on its Independence Day celebration, confirms North Korea test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.
