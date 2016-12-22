Newscast

Rodrigo Duterte, Alibaba, Nokia vs Apple | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler's evening newscast with David Lozada

Rappler.com
Published 10:36 PM, December 22, 2016
Updated 12:29 AM, December 23, 2016

Today on Rappler:

Production Staff

Executive Producer / Writer

Lilibeth Frondoso
Director

Rupert Ambil

Associate Producer / Publisher

Marga Deona

Allan Lazaro

Master Editor / Playback

Emerald Hidalgo

Nicole Revita

Exxon Ruebe

Jaene Zaplan