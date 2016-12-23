Leni Robredo, Severe Tropical Storm Nina, Shaquille O'Neal | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Robredo: Threat of martial law 'worst Christmas gift'
- Historic first: 20 gov't loans worth P7.6B up for audit
- Nina to make landfall in Bicol on Christmas Day
- Miami Heat honor Shaq by retiring his jersey number
- Average internet speed in PH slightly declines in Q3 2016 – report
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Emerald Hidalgo
Nicole Revita
Exxon Ruebe
Jaene Zaplan