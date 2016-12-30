Newscast

Duterte, Robredo, Dureza | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Maria Ressa

Rappler.com
Published 8:59 PM, December 30, 2016
Updated 1:16 PM, December 31, 2016

Today on Rappler:

Production Staff

Executive Producer / Writer

Lilibeth Frondoso
Director

Rupert Ambil

Associate Producer / Publisher

Marga Deona

Allan Lazaro

Master Editor / Playback

Exxon Ruebe

Emerald Hidalgo

Jaene Zaplan

Nicole Revita

Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.

You can post information and opinion on Jesus Dureza on X.