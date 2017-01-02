Xi, Duterte, Guterres | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Xi sends condolences to Philippine government after Typhoon Nina
- Duterte poised to veto P2,000 pension hike
- CDO lawmaker urges authorities to probe murder of Lanao del Norte mayor
- Cambodian police to arrest 3 suspects behind photoshopped image of Cambodian king
- New United Nations chief vows to 'put peace first'
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita