Pork barrel, Kidapawan jailbreak, Marcelino | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Lacson: P9-B pork barrel for lawmakers at the expense of calamity fund
- 1 jail officer killed, over 100 detainees escape Kidapawan jail
- Marcelino, Chinese co-accused urge Manila court to dismiss drug case
- Labor groups urge Duterte to junk DOLE order aiming to end contractualization
- South Korea affirms committment to deploy U.S. system
