Nazareno, Bautista, Uson | Evening wRap

- Sueno: Terror groups may target Nazareno procession
- Bautista: Hackers should be punished not those who're hacked
- Uson appointed MTRCB board member
- 39 Kidapawan jail escapees recaptured
- Top U.S. spy chiefs to testify in Congress over election hacking by Russia
