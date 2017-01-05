Newscast

Nazareno, Bautista, Uson | Evening wRap

Watch Rappler's evening newscast with David Lozada

Rappler.com
Published 8:51 PM, January 05, 2017
Updated 8:51 PM, January 05, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Production Staff

Executive Producer / Writer

Lilibeth Frondoso
Director

Rupert Ambil

Associate Producer / Publisher

Marga Deona

Allan Lazaro

Master Editor / Playback

Exxon Ruebe

Emerald Hidalgo

Jaene Zaplan

Nicole Revita