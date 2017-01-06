Pulse Asia survey, Ombudsman, Snapchat | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Pulse Asia survey: 83% of Filipinos trust Duterte, approve his performance
- Morales: My office will address Aquino complaint before I step down
- Fil-Chinese businessmen to fund next mega rehab center
- Frontline Defenders: Duterte 'normalized EJKs'
- Ex-Snapchat employee sues company for falsifying numbers
