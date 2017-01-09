Income tax reform, Black Nazarene, Meryl Streep | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Former heads, deputy chiefs of DOF, NEDA support Duterte's tax reform program
- Hundreds of thousands of Black Nazarene devotees join yearly procession
- Duterte confirms Uson, new batch of government appointees,
- LeniLeaks won't be discussed in Cabinet meeting
- Streep slams Trump
