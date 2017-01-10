SSS pension hike, 2017 inflation, Dana White | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte approves P1000-hike in SSS pension
- SC orders De Lima to respond to disbarment case against her
- NEDA: Higher inflation in 2017 will hurt consumer spending
- Questions about Yasay's citizenship surface with his confirmation pending
- White fires back at Streep for MMA comment
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Perfecto Yasay on X.