West Philippine Sea, Robredo, Pacquiao | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Yasay: Philippines won't bring up Hague ruling during ASEAN Summit
- Robredo disinvited at Vin d'Honneur in Malacañang
- Lopez won't allow underwater theme park in Palawan
- Pulse Asia survey: 74% of Filipinos oppose martial law
- Pacquiao to fight Horn in April
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Perfecto Yasay on X.