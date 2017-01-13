Pulse Asia survey, Abe, Super Mario | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Pulse Asia survey: More Filipinos concerned about being crime victim in 2016 than 2015
- Abe adopts Philippine eagle
- Mr. and Mrs Abe visit Duterte's house in Davao City
- Bello dismisses fears ceasefire with NPA will collapse
- Nintendo announces new Mario game
