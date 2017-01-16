Dela Rosa, Vanity Tax, Wurtzbach | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Dela Rosa: It's unlikely Duterte would declare martial law
- De Lima wants a probe into Comelec data breach
- Dela Rosa: Retired narco general helped get cop into anti-narcotics group
- AKO Bicol Represetative won't push through with vanity tax bill
- Wurtzbach confirms relationship with Stockinger
|Production Staff
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita