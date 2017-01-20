Dela Rosa, GMA-7, Trump | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Senators to Dela Rosa: Murder of Korean businessman should be wake-up call
- Pampanga court orders arrest of 2 policemen, 5 others tagged in killing of Korean businessman
- Former GMA-7 contractual workers win illegal dismissal case against network
- 3 people killed after car plows into pedestrians in Melbourne
- Trump to be sworn in as 45th U.S. president
