Duterte, De Lima, Samsung Note7 | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Duterte meets 2016 Miss Universe candidates
- Senators slam BI officials who took bribe money from Jack Lam
- Senate to probe De Lima on House inquiry 'interference'
- Duterte expresses appreciation for Melania Trump
- Samsung: Faulty batteries caused explosions
