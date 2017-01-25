SAF 44, Ombudsman, Streep | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Families of SAF 44 demand justice from Duterte
- Ombudsman admits filing of charges related to Mamasapano delayed by 7 months
- OFW executed in Kuwait
- Philippines slides down in world corruption rankings
- Streep nominated for 20th Academy Award
