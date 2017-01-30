Miss Universe, war on drugs, Duterte on EDCA | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
- Miss France Iris Mittenaere is Miss Universe 2016
- Dela Rosa orders police to stop war on drugs
- Duterte rejects Dela Rosa resignation
- Duterte threatens to 'abrograte' U.S. treaties again
